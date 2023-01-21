London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

David Altmejd

  • Art
  • White Cube Mason’s Yard, St James’s
  • 3 out of 5 stars
© David Altmejd. © White Cube (Theo Christelis)
© David Altmejd. © White Cube (Theo Christelis)
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

There’s a vermin problem at White Cube, a proper infestation. Holes have been gnawed in the gallery walls, and droppings have been left scattered across the floor. 

This isn’t a mouse or rat infestation though, it's a sculptural one. David Altmejd has created a cast of biomorphic hybrid beings, a gaggle of humans caught in the process of becoming… rabbits, and the gallery has been invaded.

Upstairs, a bare-chested figure has gouged a hole in the ground, digging up the very clay it seems to have made itself out of. Its chest is human, all flimsy skin and bone, but its face is big-cheeked like a rodent, and emerging from its head is a pair of huge, glistening ears.

Downstairs are dozens of bunny-human-mutants. Some are fully transmogrified, others are only partially mutated, and some have gone badly wrong, with multiple pairs of ears, upside-down faces, missing skulls. It’s like a gallery of failed genetic experiments, specimens on plinths displayed as evidence of scientific research pushed way, way too far. 

It’s actually quite fun, quite funny, and quite silly

Altmejd sees the rabbit or hare as the embodiment of Carl Jung’s trickster archetype: a collective, global character that appears in countless cultures. Hermes, Loki, Bugs Bunny, etc. It’s humanity’s playful, naughty, deviant unconscious, and it has been brought to life and manifested here in clay. Crystals appear in multiple works too, conduits of some magical power. And then there’s toothpaste everywhere… but that’s probably because, you know, rabbits, teeth. 

But with the setting, the ideas, the whole vibe of the show, it all feels like it wants to be overthought and taken incredibly, painfully, dourly seriously. And that’s a shame, because it’s  actually quite fun, quite funny, and quite silly, but those are things which art just aren’t meant to be. Sometimes, a gallery asks you to take sculptures of humans with rabbit ears and boobs seriously, and you just have to stand your ground, you know? 

Lots of the sculptures are beautifully made, the glitchy figures with too many faces are great, and more than anything there’s an aura of threat and violence here, like these specimens are waiting for you to turn your back so they can dig their enormous teeth into your neck and turn you too into a rabbit. Pretty hare-raising. 

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
White Cube Mason’s Yard
25-26 Mason's Yard
London
SW1Y 6BU
Contact:
www.whitecube.com
Transport:
Tube: Green Park
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!