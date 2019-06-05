Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Jo Spence and Oreet Ashery: Misbehaving Bodies review

Jo Spence and Oreet Ashery: Misbehaving Bodies review

Art Wellcome Collection , Bloomsbury Until Sunday January 26 2020
3 out of 5 stars
Jo Spence and Oreet Ashery: Misbehaving Bodies review
Jo Spence 'A Picture of Health: Property of Jo Spence?' (1982) Collaboration with Terry Dennett © The Estate of the Artist. Image courtesy of Richard Saltoun Gallery, London

Walking into ‘Misbehaving Bodies’, the Wellcome Collection’s free exhibition of artworks by Jo Spence (1934-1992) and Oreet Ashery (b. 1966), you first notice two giant, bright pink teddy bears with extra-long arms. The terror-inducing teds sit on the floor under draping canopies of the same intestinal colour. In the same space, television screens show Ashery’s 12-part film series ‘Revisiting Genesis’.

If you ever vomited up watermelon Bacardi Breezer aged 14, you’ll be perfectly able to picture the shade and patterning of these separate video-viewing suites. This is a gross pink; a bodily, wounded pink. Crucially, it’s not the pink we’re used to relating to chronic illness and, specifically, breast cancer.

And that’s perfect, because neither of the artists deal with death or illness the way we’re ‘meant’ to. Spence is represented here by her seminal photography series chronicling her breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and subsequent death. Ashery’s film series is based around a never-seen fictional character called ‘Genesis’ who is dying.

Both hit on the absurdity of death. In Ashery’s films there’s a part where the dying owner of a biscuit factory commissions a slideshow of their lifetime achievements in biscuit form, custard creams offsetting the doom of impending demise. Spence also identified the ironies of her situation, for example contrasting images of her post-op breasts with soft-porn titty pics.

But trying to watch all the parts of Ashery’s film or read the laminated text-heavy sheets showing Spence’s images is tricky to do properly in the gallery setting. In both instances, it’s questionable whether an exhibition is the best setting for them.

But even if the show isn’t perfect, it’s absolutely what the Wellcome Collection should be spending its money on. When compared to the sterile, bleached world of medicine – and the sugary pink of cancer charities and ‘women’s health’ – this strange, messy, flawed, incomplete, artistic, female take on sickness is more than welcome.

By: Rosemary Waugh

Venue name: Wellcome Collection
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue 020 7611 2222
Address: 183 Euston Rd
London
NW1 2BE
Opening hours: Galleries: Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat 10am-6pm; Thur 10am-8pm; Sun 11am-6pm Library: Mon-Wed, Fri 10am-6pm; Thur 10am-8pm; Sat 10am-4pm
Transport: Tube: Euston Rail: Euston
Price: Free
Static map showing venue location
    • Wellcome Collection Free
    • Wellcome Collection Free
    • Wellcome Collection Free
    • Wellcome Collection Free
    • Wellcome Collection Free
    • Wellcome Collection Free
    • Wellcome Collection Free
    • Wellcome Collection Free
    • Wellcome Collection Free
    • Wellcome Collection Free
  • Show more
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening
View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...