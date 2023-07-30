London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Oliver Beer: ‘Albion Waves’

  • Art
  • Bloomberg SPACE, Bank
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Installation images from Albion Waves © Marcus Leith
Marcus leithAlbion Waves Installation Oliver Beer
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

It would be nice if objects could tell you the stories of their own past, but it would be even better if they could sing them. That’s what Oliver Beer’s managed to do: he’s shoved microphones down a ceramic frog’s throat, a wedgewood vase, a glazed gravy jug and an earthenware pot and he’s made them all sing. 

Motion sensors trigger speakers attached to each pot, allowing their resonant frequencies to echo out into the space. It’s a signature move by the young British artist, and now he’s doing it in the Mithraeum, an ancient Roman temple in the middle of the City. 

It works because vessels aren’t just containers of fluids or flowers, they're containers of ideas and histories. The 28 pots here range in date from the second century AD through to today. There are rough, textured, ancient jugs, neatly glazed modern ceramics, glistening metal buckets. Some are lavishly decorated and extravagant, others are minimal and functional. These vessels once served a purpose, they were water jugs, flower vases, or just displays of aesthetic taste or wealth. They had a reason to exist.

As you walk past, each vessel hums at you in soft tones, producing gentle ambient melodies, like someone locked Alvin Lucier and Brian Eno in a pottery shop. The interactive element doesn’t always work, and is fiddly enough to distract you from the ideas. But it still sounds gorgeous. Some pots resonate together in big, sad minor chords, others create warm major intervals, some are harshly dissonant and wobbly, some are beautifully diatonic, It’s a sonic reflection of Britain’s own history, of the dissonances and consonances of life on this island, of constant change, of war and empire, of poverty and luxury, immigration and movement. It’s a whole a nation’s history singing to you.

Even if the country has gone to pot, at least it sounds nice.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Bloomberg SPACE
12 Walbrook
London
EC4N 8AA
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Bank
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!