Ever looked at modern art and thought ‘I could do that’? Well, now you can, because the artist Oscar Murillo is inviting you to take part in a big interactive artwork in the Tate Turbine Hall this summer. ‘The Flooded Garden’ is inspired by Claude Monet's depictions of his water-logged garden in Giverny, and visitors will get the chance to splash the acrylic paint around and ‘flood’ a giant canvas.