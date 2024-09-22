Subscribe
Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum: It Will End in Tears Installation view Barbican Art Gallery © Jo Underhill / Barbican Art Gallery
Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum: ‘It Will End In Tears’

3 out of 5 stars
Written by Eddy Frankel
Art & Culture Editor
Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum has cast you as an extra in a tense, hazy film about alienation, love and murder. She’s built a series of plywood film sets in the Barbican Curve, and filled them with rough, bare paintings, each one detailing a grim, uncomfortable narrative arc.

A woman arrives in some generic colonial outpost of wide open, empty landscapes and claustrophobic buildings. The sets recreate the outlines of a house, then a bedroom. In the paintings, awkward looks are exchanged, relationships are strained, washing is hung, a knife is brandished. 

Lovers share a cigarette under the sheets, then a body is found on a porch. The final set is a courthouse, the paintings depict only white jurors.

All these riffs on film noir, femme fatales and murder mysteries tell a story of otherness, alienation and injustice. The implied narrative is full of anger and violence and jealousy in a colony watched over and controlled by an uncaring dominant culture.

The ideas are good, but the execution falls flat. The paintings are a bit shoddy and unfinished, and the sets are plain, dull plywood. It feels rushed, more like a sketch than the final thing, more like a storyboard than a full movie.

Details

Address
Barbican Centre
Beech Street
Barbican
London
EC2Y 8AE
Transport:
Tube: Barbican; Rail/Tube: Moorgate
Price:
Free

Dates and times

