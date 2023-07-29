London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Thomas Struth

  • Art
  • Galerie Max Hetzler, Mayfair
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
2023,CERN,Nature and Politics
(c) Thomas Struth; courtesy the artist and Galerie Max Hetzler Berlin | Paris | London
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

It takes a special eye to make exciting things look incredibly boring. But that’s German photographer Thomas Struth’s whole thing, he finds the everyday in the fantastical.

For this latest series he was allowed into CERN, the Swiss nuclear research institution where the most cutting edge experiments in science are happening, where particles are being smashed together, black holes being created, Nobel prizes being won.

But you don’t see any of that world-changing excitement in his photo. Instead, he captures empty labs and boxes of tools and discarded equipment, the detritus of brilliance. He focuses on the endless curving pipes, the stacks of protective concrete blocks, the brightly coloured metal walkways. There are almost no people here, no scientists working, no discoveries being made. There’s just quiet mundanity; a locker waiting to be emptied, equipment waiting to be put away, cables in a tangled mess, a stool left in the way, waiting to be tripped on.

On the one hand, this is about how humanity’s intellectual ambition manifests itself physically. But on the other, this place of huge significance, of scientific importance, has been stripped of its essence, made mundane and banal, made normal, everyday. And somehow, it has become even more in the process.

Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Galerie Max Hetzler
First Floor, 41 Dover Street
London
W1S 4NS
Contact:
View Website
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.