Time Out says

Yayoi Kusama's mirror rooms are some of the most popular works of art today, and this installation keeps selling out. But the Tate knows what's up, so they have just extended it until June 2023 and are releasing new tickets on March 17. If you're quick, this could be your chance to experience two absolutely iconic works by the great Japanese arts. There are two featured works: ‘Infinity Mirrored Room – Filled with the Brilliance of Life’, one of Kusama’s largest installations, specifically created for her landmark 2012 retrospective at Tate Modern and ‘Chandelier of Grief’, a 2016 room which creates the illusion of a boundless universe of rotating Swarovski crystal light fittings.

Kusama, whose spotty pumpkins basically destroyed Instagram back in 2016, began her ‘Infinity’ or ‘Mirror Room’ series in 1963, disorientating environments that play with notions of space and distance as well as creative possibilities and her own sometimes troubled mental state. Experiencing one of them is unforgettable. Tickets are free for Tate Members, £10 for non-members and just a fiver if you’re under 25.

Book tickets HERE. Yayoi Kusama ‘Infinity Mirror Rooms’, Tate Modern. Until Jun 11 2023