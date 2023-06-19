London
Madame Tussauds
© Mikael Buck

There's a big discount on Madame Tussauds London tickets right now

You can bag up to 45% off tickets to the iconic London attraction, for just £25 per person, Monday to Thursdays

Written by Time Out. Paid for by Merlin Entertainments.
Advertising

There’s a reason why Madame Tussauds London is such a draw. And no, it’s not just because it’s on the hit list of most tourists when they head to London – though we’re not going to lie, they’ve got a good sense of direction. It’s because this perennially popular attraction has a brilliant habit of reinventing itself. Don’t believe us? Take a look below for some of the highlights we’ve picked out because it might not exactly be what you remember, or imagined. 

But first! We’ve got some great news. Because for the next month (until August 15) Madame Tussauds London is offering visitors the chance to pick up tickets for just £25 from Monday to Thursday. That’s a saving of up to £22 per person, which if you ask us is pretty darn good – and makes a visit to see all the fun practically a must. Because that means up to 45% off the chance to enjoy awesome experiences like these below. See you there!

Monday-Thursday tickets to Madame Tussauds London are available for £25 per person from June 19 to July 15 2023. To book tickets, click here.

5 reasons why you need to visit Madame Tussauds London

The Royal Palace
J Hordle / INhouse images

The Royal Palace

Unless you’re really lucky, it’s pretty unlikely you’ll get invited to Buck Pal anytime soon. Sorry. But we’ve got the next best thing, because at Madame Tussauds London Royal Palace you can walk through the ornate gates to rub shoulders with King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Hell, even Queen Elizabeth I is there if the Tudor vibe’s more your thing.

The Impossible Festival
Jonathan Short

The Impossible Festival

Who would play at your dream music festival? That’s the question Madame Tussauds London asked themselves and boy is it quite the line-up. Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, Freddie Mercury, Stormzy, Amy Winehouse, Beyonce, Bowie, Rhianna… we’ve got a feeling prices for tickets for this one would be pretty steep. But damn, worth every penny.

The Marvel Universe 4D
Jack Margerison

The Marvel Universe 4D

Not only will you get to meet the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, the Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man, you’ll be able to interact with them in some very cool ways. That means you can do things like step in front of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel for a multi-user augmented reality experience (it’s pretty cool), or check out the ‘vibranium effect’ of the Black Panther suit, designed with the help of FBFX – the leading costume designer for the film industry.

Star Wars Zone
Jack Margerison

Star Wars Zone

And if you want more immersive stuff? Make sure you make a beeline for the Star Wars Zone, where you can explore the swamps of Dagobah, the Death Star Throne Room and the flight deck of the Millennium Falcon. There you’ll meet incredible recreations of Darth Maul, Yoda, Vader, Chewie, Emperor Palpatine and Rey and her skittish little sidekick, BB8. Also, fun fact: this whole exhibition was made in partnership with Disney and Lucasfilm, so expect some pretty serious attention to detail.

Chamber of Horrors
PhotoShelter

Chamber of Horrors

Okay this is not one for the faint of heart because it’s pretty freakin’ scary. This exhibition was first introduced back in 1818 and it’s been updated to shine a terrifying light on some of London’s darkest crimes. We’re talking Jack the Ripper, The Krays, and the serial killer Dennis Nilsen, amongst many more ghoulish figures from the past. As we say, not for the faint-hearted – or anyone under 16, for that matter.

Madame Tussauds

Ready to book? To get your discount tickets, hit the ‘book now’ button. Easy!

