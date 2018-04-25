Sama Bankside

Bars and pubs, Cocktail bars Southwark
2 Love It
Save it
Sama Bankside

A party house with food.

The restaurant at Sama Bankside only has about eight tables, and it’s swirled into the mix of general partying space. Set beneath a Victorian viaduct, the building is cavernous, with high-ceilinged, arched rooms over two floors. There are large bars, upholstered booths seating 15, and tables set up for boisterous games of beer pong. Running the gauntlet of raucous pongers to get to our table was memorable – as was listening to their antics throughout the entire meal – just not in a good way.

Sama’s food concept is a mixed bag of standard pub fare with a few Caribbean gems thrown in. Corn fritters had a mildly sweet flavour that was punched up with zippy pineapple salsa, although one fritter was so charred it should never have been sent out. The sauce in a lamb curry was rich and satisfying, the meat itself tender, but it was just slopped on the plate, cafeteria-style. Jerk chicken also had moments of greatness – juicy slices of dark meat were bathed in a fiery sauce redolent of allspice and scotch bonnet peppers, but the mountain of rice and peas that came with it was bland.

The concept at Sama Bankside is certainly fun, but the food, sadly, is just an afterthought.

By: Brooke Jackson

Posted:

Venue name: Sama Bankside
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: 3 Robinson Road
London
SE1 8BU
Transport: Tube: Southwark or Blackfriars
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: £90
Do you own this business?
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com

You may be interested in:

Average User Rating

4 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:2
  • 4 star:2
  • 3 star:2
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|6
0 people listening
1 of 1 found helpful
tastemaker

It was still a relatively new venue when we visited for a friend's birthday on a Thursday. She had managed to reserve a section of the bar. Since it wasn't too crowded or noisy, it was a relaxed affair. We loved the canapés on offer, especially the goat's cheese. The staff were friendly and the measures of wine were generous. During office party season, I am confident more people will make a path for this charming venue set in a Victorian viaduct.

tastemaker

I hadn't really thought about this venue for a night out but I ended up having an amazing Saturday night, stayed till 3am dancing and having a great time.

tastemaker

Cute and quirky venue by Southwark station. Good service, lovely atmosphere and even a beer pong table!

A little hard to find at first, but once you know where it is, you’re bound to keep going back.


I had the best night here a couple of weeks ago drinks with friends but what made it really stand out was the artwork, simply amazing! Must come back!

tastemaker

My girlfriend and I had a TimeOut deal here to try out the newly opened SAMA with two courses and a glass of prosecco. It was a great deal for around £12; however I felt the food was very average. The starters were stronger that the main in general although they don’t win any points for presentation. The squid was okay; lightly battered and fried but lacked any real flavour. The jerk wings were better - two pieces of chicken wings that had good charcoaling however again, lacked much of the jerk flavour and could have been spicier. The seafood linguini was disappointing as it’s such a simple dish but the pasta was overcooked - but one thing you couldn’t fault was the portion size of this main. Service here is attentive in such a big big space and given the space, i think it would be best suited for an event of some sort whether it be for a work function or an opening.


What we had:

  • Salt and Pepper Squid - aioli mayo
  • Jerk Wings - sour cream
  • Seafood Linguini - prawns, mussels, squid, cherry tomatoes

Tip: come for a few casual work drinks and check out some of the interesting art on the walls


Good For: casual work drinks, business event, large groups

tastemaker

Launch party at the new bar/restaurant opening in Bankside.

Good atmosphere and the canapés were a sample of the menu to be served there. May have to go back to try the food as they weren't bad at all!

Wheelchair access: The entrance is up a bit of a hill and the road is cobbled. There is a smooth path on the left if you can get up the kerb, but once you're in, accessible toilets are on the same level so it's fine.