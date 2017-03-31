11 reasons you should watch RuPaul’s Drag Race

Season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered last Friday on VH1 in the US and for the first time in RPDR herstory those of us on this side of the pond don’t have to wait for forever/ illegally stream it because this season, the good people at Netflix are screening it the very next day. If you haven’t watched it before, prepare to cancel all of your plans and binge watch seasons two through to seven (season one is weirdly absent from the Netflix library) because this brilliant drag twist on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ is all kinds of awesome. And here are just some of the reasons why you should tune in:

Gaga

Lady Gaga was the surprise guest judge on episode one of season nine – actual Gaga! If that’s what Mother Ru pulls out for the first episode, just what else does she have up her sleeve?

The reads

Every season, in the great tradition of ‘Paris is Burning’, for one of the mini challenges the ‘library’ opens and the queens will read each other. No holds barred, claws out, they’re brutal and things of beauty. The possibility that Shangela will return

Originally a season two contestant, Shangela Laquifa Wadley – to give her full name – popped out of a box midway through season three as a new contestant. A pair of glittery heels were revealed last week as a 14th contestant is set to join the season nine queens – is it Shangela? It always might be.

The puns

All of the puns. The drama Sometimes real, sometimes for the camera. Always fabulous. The side-eye

Because sometimes a look can say a thousand words. The fashion

The outfits that Kim Chi wore on the runway during season eight were breathtaking in their artistry. But she is just the latest in a long line of queens to grace the main stage with the kind of clothes that wouldn’t be out of place at London Fashion Week.

The lip-syncing battles

That will literally make your jaw drop.

The death-drops

Life-endangering and alarmingly frequent.

RuPaul being flawless, week-in-week-out

Not forgetting the original supermodel of the world, herself

But ultimately because it’s probably the most uplifting programme that’s ever been made