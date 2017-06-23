12 great things to do on Newington Green and Newington Green Road, Islington

Newington Green is a strange place: a four-way junction where Stoke Newington, Canonbury, Dalston and Green Lanes meet. But this little roundabout has always liked to stand out. Populated since the fifteenth century, it has a history of raising dissenters and intellectuals such as Daniel Defoe and Mary Wollstonecraft. These days you’re more likely to bump into media people, families and foodies – all attracted by the Green’s village feel.

When the Overground got to Canonbury in 2010, Newington Green (as well as Newington Green Road and its surroundings) caught the edge of a fresh wave of gentrification. New buildings rose while Victorian and Georgian ones were refurbished. A young and artistic crowd joined the large Turkish community, and vintage and antiques stores appeared alongside the markets, delis and eateries that everyone was raving about.

If you like to eat, drink and be merry, you’re in for a treat here. The Green and its approach road are sprinkled with bustling cafés, lively, dog-friendly pubs, and popular independent shops. You’ll also find destination restaurants, including some brilliant newcomers. And although the nearest station is a bit of a walk, this spot is blessed when it comes to buses – just another reason why the grass here is (Newington) greener.

Drink this

A craft beer or home-infused gin at gastro-ised old boozer the Lady Mildmay, on the corner of Newington Green. You can also spend your Sunday cosying up to one of its tremendous roasts or playing a board game.

Natural wine at Yield N16, a rustic-chic cheese and wine shop, where you can taste and buy expertly selected organic wines, beers and nibbles.

A bloody Mary from The Cellars: it’s a popular local hangover cure. If you have tomatophobia, pick a cocktail or craft beer from the impressive menu and slouch on a comfy Chesterfield while taking in the taxidermy.

Eat this

The signature cake from French patisserie Belle Époque: an orange-infused dark chocolate delight that’ll make your heart go ‘Oh là là!’.

A seasonal brunch at cool new spot Dandy. Great coffee, pastries, greens or lamb: you’ll find it all on the ever-changing menu of this Aussie canteen.

The best sourdough pizza this side of Hackney at Trattoria Sapori. This jolly Italian joint raids its top-class deli counter for local and Italian ingredients.

The cuttlefish bolognese at Perilla, a fine yet unpretentious new European kitchen on the corner of Green Lanes and Newington Green.

Do this

Hit up a flamenco night or paella party at the shabby-chic, candlelit Trangallan, which stands out from London’s many tapas restaurants with its inspired take on Galician cuisine. Olé!

Get your bike commute ready with a service by the friendly staff at Push Cycles Ltd.

Buy this

Fresh veg from Newington Green Fruit & Vegetables, pride of the neighbourhood. It’s praised for high quality and great prices.

A massive Italian ham from the picturesque Gallo Nero. This little gem of a deli is full to the brim with cured meats, cheeses and glorious homemade tiramisu.

And if you only do one thing…

Test your movie knowledge at The Alma, a warm, dog-friendly Victorian pub covered in cinema paraphernalia that hosts a wicked Sunday quiz. In last year’s Time Out Love London Awards, it was voted the most loved pub in the whole city.

By Normandie Hoche, who always votes Green.

