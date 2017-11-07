  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

6 reasons why living in Crystal Palace is awesome

By Reader Takeover Posted: Tuesday November 7 2017, 12:16pm

6 reasons why living in Crystal Palace is awesome
Ewan Munro/Flickr

Living on the edges of London doesn’t mean missing out on the best of the city. We asked Time Out readers from Zone 3 and beyond to share the reasons they love their neighbourhoods. Here, Sophie Hockridge explains why she loves living in Crystal Palace.

How did you choose your neighbourhood?

‘I moved here nearly two years ago to live somewhere more spacious and green. I love the area’s community feel – it’s one of the rare places in London people actually smile at each other!’

Anything unexpected in the area?

‘The hidden Victorian maze that’s still maintained by a gardener in Crystal Palace Park.’

Where’s the best brunch spot?

‘Domali Bar & Kitchen, a restaurant with loads of veggie options that’s owned by a local couple. The shakshuka with sourdough is amazing – and I’m not even vegetarian! ‘

Have you got a favourite pub?

‘The Alma, for arguably the best Sunday roast in south London. The manager is ex-West End and often puts on performance nights from shows.’

A post shared by Nathan Cook (@_nathan__c) on

Where’s the best spot to take visitors?

‘People are always surprised by the view of the city from the Crystal Palace Triangle. You can clearly see St Paul’s, the Gherkin, the Shard and loads of other landmarks. It’s like the view from Frank’s in Peckham, just a bit further south.’

What do you do on the weekend?

‘There’s a street of antique shops where you can always find treasures – it’s perfect for a browse.’

Want to explore? Check out our guides to more great neighbourhoods.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Guest blogger
By Reader Takeover 20 Posts

This piece was written by one of our contributors for the Time Out Reader Takeover issue, where we hand over control of the magazine to the readers who have loads to say about the city. Read more great stuff from our Reader Takeover issue here.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest