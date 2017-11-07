6 reasons why living in Crystal Palace is awesome

Living on the edges of London doesn’t mean missing out on the best of the city. We asked Time Out readers from Zone 3 and beyond to share the reasons they love their neighbourhoods. Here, Sophie Hockridge explains why she loves living in Crystal Palace.

How did you choose your neighbourhood?

‘I moved here nearly two years ago to live somewhere more spacious and green. I love the area’s community feel – it’s one of the rare places in London people actually smile at each other!’

Anything unexpected in the area?

‘The hidden Victorian maze that’s still maintained by a gardener in Crystal Palace Park.’

Where’s the best brunch spot?

‘Domali Bar & Kitchen, a restaurant with loads of veggie options that’s owned by a local couple. The shakshuka with sourdough is amazing – and I’m not even vegetarian! ‘

Have you got a favourite pub?

‘The Alma, for arguably the best Sunday roast in south London. The manager is ex-West End and often puts on performance nights from shows.’

Where’s the best spot to take visitors?

‘People are always surprised by the view of the city from the Crystal Palace Triangle. You can clearly see St Paul’s, the Gherkin, the Shard and loads of other landmarks. It’s like the view from Frank’s in Peckham, just a bit further south.’

What do you do on the weekend?

‘There’s a street of antique shops where you can always find treasures – it’s perfect for a browse.’

