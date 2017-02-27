A baby dolphin has been spotted swimming in the River Thames

Most London wildlife sightings usually stretch to bin-raiding foxes and house mice, but this weekend eagle-eyed animal lovers may have spotted a pretty cute marine mammal making its way up the River Thames. A small dolphin, thought to be a baby (or calf, to use the proper terminology) was seen bobbing in the Thames near Embankment Pier just before 1pm on Sunday. The little guy spent around two hours swimming in the area before darting off in the direction of Tower Bridge.

The rare sighting was first spotted by shore staff at Thames RIB Experience, which runs boat trips from the pier.

The dolphin's origins are unknown. How did it find its way to London? Your guess is as good as ours. Either way, it's probably one of the most adorable creatures to make a swimming expedition up the Thames.

Remember when there were rumours about the Loch Ness Monster being loose in the Thames?