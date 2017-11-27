A bloody mary café is coming to sleigh your Christmas hangover

Christmas party season is about to kick off in earnest, and while you may start out looking all cute in your fair isle outfit, you could end up a bit more like Freddie Krueger by the middle of the month if you don’t pace yourself. Anticipating your quandary, Tabasco has made plans to open what it’s calling ‘the UK’s first ever bloody mary café’, a two-day pop-up to help get Londoners fit and fighting the morning after the night before. The genius concept is thus: bloody mary ingredients mashed up with dishes we’re all known to crave on a hangover.



So munch on a morning-after Bloody Margherita pizza, dunk a scotch egg in bloody mary dipping sauce and nibble on spiced-up marshmallows. Grub at the Tabasco Pick-Me-Up Pit Stop will be free, as will miniature bloody marys in assorted flavours, which are being dubbed ‘Micro Marys’. Try a wasabi and coriander tipple or a smashed avo and spinach concoction to get the blood flowing again and to get you ready for the next night out on the tiles. Bloody good.



Find the Tabasco Pick-Me-Up Pit Stop at The Green, Boxpark Shoreditch, 2-10 Bethnal Green Rd, E1 6GY on Thu Dec 14 and Fri Dec 15, 8am-10am. Tokens will entitle each visitor to one free dish and one free drink, allocated on a first come first served basis.

Find more hangover cures in our guide to London’s best bloody marys.

Get more fun free stuff delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.