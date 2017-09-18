A Campari cocktail boat is popping up on Regent’s Canal

All aboard this very good ship. A fittingly bright red Campari boat is popping up for ten days of drinking on a King’s Cross stretch of the Regent’s Canal. The bar-barge will be part of a tribute to Milan taking over the water’s edge at the foot of Granary Square, where they’ll be selling Campari cocktails to intrepid drinkers and trying to recreate the atmosphere of the canal-heavy Navigli district.

See out the last days of September and hope for some Med-style sunshine while you sip on Italian tipples like the Milano-Torino (a heady mix of Campari and vermouth). Or try a Milanese G&T: Campari, gin and tonic (pow!). Or you can stick with Negronis and Americanos, if you’re more of a purist.

If you’re really into your Campari, you can also book a cocktail masterclass on the boat. Learn how to make those blood-red cocktails or design your own bottle of the bitter red aperitivo. Salute.

Campari Creates takes place at Granary Square until September 24 and is free to visit (masterclasses start at £15).

