A Covent Garden restaurant is doing free freakshakes this weekend

‘Riverdale’ is a TV show, the first season of which has just come out on DVD. Apparently it’s very popular. That’s news to us – we only watch old repeats of ‘Two Fat Ladies’ – but Covent Garden stalwart Maxwell’s sees it as a cause for celebration.

This Sunday August 20 and Monday August 21, they’ll be giving away a limited number of free freakshakes, between 3pm and 5pm. Claiming one – there are hundreds up for grabs – should be easy. All you need to do is show up, and take a pic of the ‘Riverdale’-inspired Freakshake menu. Then, tag it #RiverdaleDVD, pop @WarnerBrosUK and @MaxwellsCoventGarden in the post, share on social, show someone from management and – ta da! – a free hyperglycemic coma in a glass for you.

There are a few on offer, though the All-American Jock – a salted caramel shake topped with cream, marshmallows, salted caramel sauce and a whole caramel doughnut – sounds particularly crippling. Probably in a good way.

