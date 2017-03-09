A Coyote Ugly-inspired saloon bar has opened in Soho

If you pine for the noughties and all that they stood for – you know, mindless chick flicks and some frankly confusing sexual politics – this new London bar may be your kind of place. Maybe.

Soho saloon Dirty Harry's (interesting name choice) is more than a bit like Coyote Ugly, the New York bar that launched in 1993, spawned a series of bars around the world and inspired a cult movie in 2000 thanks to its louche antics. And its counter-top dancers – they kind of helped seal the fame deal.

The 350-capacity venue on Wardour Street is open until 3am from Thursday to Saturday and is planning to host live music as well as those famous dance routines, which take place up on the bar three times every night.

We're not sure it'll be as hellraising as in the movie, but there's a packed cocktail list and a food pop-up serving fried chicken, beef burgers and... fried chicken beef burgers.

So if you’ve ever felt like a small-town girl (or guy) hoping to make it in the big city, try your luck here. Just don't ask for water.

Read more about Dirty Harry's March food residency Beyond the Other Side.