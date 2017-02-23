Clucking hell! This cheeseburger comes with a layer of fried chicken

Thought your regular beef patty with cheese was enough to satisfy the burger fiend in you? Think again. From now on, we want all our burgers to come topped with fried chicken, like at Burger & Beyond and the Other Side’s collaborative pop-up, Beyond the Other Side.

We’re beyond excited for the three-month residency at Soho’s Dirty Harry's, where Burger & Beyond’s signature 45-day aged beef patty meets Other Side’s Southern fried chicken, all topped off with smoked honey butter, pancetta bacon, pickles and tarragon mayo.

Visitors to the meaty venture will also be able to chow down on Other Side’s Buffalo fried chicken burger made famous at their spot at Pop Brixton, or plump for Burger & Beyond’s The Cliff burger (90-day aged beef, Monterey Jack cheese, pancetta bacon and tarragon mayo), one of Time Out’s top 15 burgers in London.

Make ours a double, yeah?

