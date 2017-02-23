  • Blog
Clucking hell! This cheeseburger comes with a layer of fried chicken

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday February 23 2017, 11:55am

beyond the other side burger

 

Thought your regular beef patty with cheese was enough to satisfy the burger fiend in you? Think again. From now on, we want all our burgers to come topped with fried chicken, like at Burger & Beyond and the Other Side’s collaborative pop-up, Beyond the Other Side.

We’re beyond excited for the three-month residency at Soho’s Dirty Harry's, where Burger & Beyond’s signature 45-day aged beef patty meets Other Side’s Southern fried chicken, all topped off with smoked honey butter, pancetta bacon, pickles and tarragon mayo.

Visitors to the meaty venture will also be able to chow down on Other Side’s Buffalo fried chicken burger made famous at their spot at Pop Brixton, or plump for Burger & Beyond’s The Cliff burger (90-day aged beef, Monterey Jack cheese, pancetta bacon and tarragon mayo), one of Time Out’s top 15 burgers in London.

beyond the other side burger

 

Make ours a double, yeah?

 

 

 

Find more amazing patties in our list of London's best burgers.

Staff writer
By Laura Richards 74 Posts

Laura is digital content editor for Food & Drink at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

For any feedback or for more information email

Charles C
Charles C

The last picture is now my wallpaper