A 'Downton Abbey' movie could be filmed this year

One of the cast of the TV series 'Downton Abbey' has suggested that the much-rumoured film of the show could be filmed as early as this year.

Jeremy Swift played butler Septimus Spratt in the hit series, and he told a chat show yesterday that the 'Downton' cast had already been sent a script of the show – but that it had since 'disappeared'.

'It's supposed to be happening – filming – this year, but it hasn't been locked down yet,' Spratt told ITV's 'Lorraine'.

'There is a film script, which we've all been sent, but it disappeared in a "Mission Impossible" style from our emails. With a little puff.'

Swift went on to say that 'logistics' were preventing a firm date from being set for the movie – not least the fact that many of the main cast have gone on to have successful careers elsewhere. 'It's just getting everyone in that same space and time. I think there's a huge appetite for it.'

'Downton Abbey', the TV series, ended at Christmas 2015. But talk about a movie has continued ever since. Last autumn, the 'Downton' creator Julian Fellowes said he hoped that a film was on the way and that 'it will be fun to get everyone together'. He also expressed a desire to see Maggie Smith back on screen as one of the series's most loved characters, Dowager Countess Lady Violet Crawley.

