A father and son in Kingston officially serve the best chocolate ice cream in the country

Spring has sprung and summer is around the corner, meaning there’s only one question on our minds: ‘Where can I find the best ice cream to carry me through the long, hot months?’ Turns out, the answer is in Kingston. The Kingstonian Ice Cream Company have been named the best purveyors of chocolate ice cream in the country by The Ice Cream Alliance. The ice cream firm, run by father and son duo Derrick and Enrico Mastrocola, won the Silver Challenge Cup for best chocolate at the recent National Ice Cream Competition and went on to win the best of the best flavour award.

This is the second year running their icy treats have scooped the prize and Enrico puts it down to the quality components that go into their cones. ‘We only use the best ingredients,’ he says. ‘We import the finest cocoa from Italy and combine it with fresh cream and milk to create a really luxurious ice cream.’

The family firm has been handing out the cold stuff for over 100 years and was founded by Enrico’s great grandfather Antonio. Nowadays, they make more than 100 flavours of ice cream and sorbets in their factory on Glenville Road, including vanilla, cookies, bubblegum and strawberry.

To try a scoop for yourself, head to one of their two ice cream vans, which can be found outside Richmond Park and by the River Thames in Kingston at weekends.

