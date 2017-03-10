  • Blog
Get a load of the Thai ice-cream trend that’s rolled up to Westfield Stratford

By Laura Richards Posted: Friday March 10 2017, 5:03pm

Sure, you've heard of pad thai. But what about the next best 'fried' thing to come out of Thailand: stir-fried ice cream?      

Okay, it's not actually fried in hot oil; it's cystallised on a sub-zero griddle. Made on the streets of Thailand for years, stir-fried ice cream first arrived in London last year and may well be the most mesmerising thing in the world to watch being made bar the last 'Bake Off' final. And luckily, a pair of clever lads have just brought the idea to Westfield Stratford in their Pan-n-Ice van, which is now parked up outside the shopping mall in a nod to the street-food origins of the frozen dessert.

Pan-n-Ice is a street-food van operated by friends Rob Huysinga and Henry Milroy, who first came across the trend in Koh Phi Phi on their travels and wanted to recreate the magic back home. They call their truck Bubba and rumour has it they'll sing to customers while they make them dessert. We'll just stick to the ice cream, thanks. So how does it work? 

First they pour liquid ice cream on to a freezing metallic plate. Then mash it up... 

pan n ice

 

Then – here comes the good part – they roll it. OooooooOooOoooOh... 😍 

pan-n-ice gif

 

Et voilà! The ice cream has been 'freeze-fried' and is ready to serve... 

pan n ice

 

Like this! 

Pan n ice

Find Pan-n-Ice at Westfield Stratford every day from 11am to 9pm. 

Want more freaky desserts? Check out these awesome bubblewraps.

Staff writer
By Laura Richards 87 Posts

Laura is digital content editor for Food & Drink at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

For any feedback or for more information email

