A Finnish sauna has arrived on the roof of the Southbank Centre

Big coat season has set in but a new attraction on the Queen Elizabeth Roof Terrace at the Southbank Centre is encouraging Londoners to un-wrap in order to warm up.

A nordic sauna specially designed in collaboration with Aalto University, Helsinki MA students and Finnish sculptor Jaakko Pernu has ben installed at the venue overlooking the Thames. Sauna experts have been enlisted to demonstrate steaming stones and ensure visitors have a suitably steamy experience (not like that guys, swimming cossies must remain firmly on).

After sweating it out in temperatures reaching 90 degrees celsius, you can cool down in the open air or soak yourself with buckets of cold water if that’s your thing.

Most 70 minute sessions are mixed-gender, but women-only access will be in place every Monday and Tuesday from 2.30pm-3.40pm and on Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.40pm. You can also hit up the Garden Bar where prosecco and winter warmers will be flowing.

Finnish Rooftop Sauna. Queen Elizabeth Roof Terrace. Fri Nov 10- Sat Dec 30. £15-£25, concs available.

