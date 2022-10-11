London
Winter at Southbank Centre 2022 guide

Cider, street food and a Christmas market of cute wooden chalets for Winter at Southbank Centre – it’s all happening down by the river this winter

The Thames-side arts venue will transform into a wintery wonderland once again in the build-up to the big day. It doesn’t get much more festive than the Christmas market on the South Bank, a line of German-style wooden chalets decorated with fairy lights and full of traders selling treats, gifts and decorations. 

The igloos are back for 2022, where you can cosy up with a hot toddy and chow down on cheese fondue as you wave at passers-by from your very own private glass dome. And competitive souls can go head to head against their mates by flinging stones across ice at the Curling Club

Aside from the market, there are some brilliant seasonal shows in the mix, like 'Strange Clay: Ceramics in Contemporary Art' at the Hayward Gallery, and 'Koestler Arts: Freedom', exhibiting works made by people in the criminal justice system, curated by Ai Weiwei. There'll also be appearances from some of your favourite podcasters, like 'The Guilty Feminist's' Deborah Frances-White, and James Acaster and Ed Gamble will host an 'Off Menu' Christmas special. 

No matter what you decide to go to, stick around till sundown so you can walk along the South Bank after dark. It’s guaranteed to give you all the festive feels. 

What is Winter at Southbank Centre 2022? 

Christmas celebrations at Southbank Centre include Yuletide markets, plenty of street food,  dazzling lights, sensational family workshops and a packed programme of Christmas shows. 

When is Winter at Southbank Centre 2022?

Southbank Centre’s Winter Festival runs from November 3 2022 – January 8 2023. The majority of the Centre is open 10am-10pm daily. The Southbank Centre is normally entirely closed on Christmas Day, with outdoor attractions staying closed on New Year’s Eve. 

Where is Winter at Southbank Centre 2022?

The nearest train and tube station to the Southbank Centre is Waterloo (Bakerloo, Northern, Jubilee and Waterloo & City Underground lines). Embankment (Circle and District lines) and Charing Cross (Northern and Bakerloo) are just a short walk across a big river away. Many bus routes stop nearby or you can even arrive by boat to Festival Pier.

During the festive period, many public transport services will have reduced timetables so make sure you’ve checked how you’ll be travelling around London over Christmas and New Year.

Is there an entry fee? 

The Winter Market is free to wander through, as are many of Southbank Centre’s festive happenings. Some events are ticketed, but there’s a whole host of free ones planned for 2022. 

RECOMMENDED: Find more festive fun with our guide to Christmas in London.

