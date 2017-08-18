A Hello Kitty pop-up café is coming to London

Kitty fans: your prayers are answered. Last year we all lost our shit over the Hello Kitty afternoon tea at Cutter and Squidge, and now our favourite Japanese cat is back, only this time she’s taking over poké and matcha bar Tombo in Fitzrovia for a six week pop-up. So you will be able to eat Hello Kitty poké, the thought of which is actually almost too exciting to cope with.

Opening on September 1, Tombo will be transformed into a veritable shrine to all things Kitty, with Hello Kitty ice cream Sundays, cupcakes and matcha tea on offer alongside the raw fish. Anyone who ever had a Hello Kitty pencil case will be glad to know there’s merch on offer too: post cards and posters and tote bags are rumoured.

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed why for me, this is particularly Big News. But do any of us ever truly grow out of this most disgustingly cute of all Sanrio characters?