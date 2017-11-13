A London bar is now delivering Capri-Sun-style whisky pouches to homes

Your hip flask is so 2016. Because you can now get whisky delivered through your letterbox in an adorable wee pouch that looks like a Capri-Sun. Members of new club Whisky-Me will receive a large glass of single malt through their door each month in pouches that may remind you more of school trips than nightcaps.

Shoreditch’s top whisky bar Black Rock is behind the innovation as part of its new subscription service, Whisky-Me. And these guys know their whisky, with Black Rock picking up the prize for Best Single-Focus Bar at the Time Out London Bar Awards 2017.

Every month, a different whisky will be selected by the bar’s founders, who have chosen rare and exclusive drams to share with whisky lovers. Each pouch contains a 5cl measure that’ll fit through your letterbox, with a subscription costing £7.95 a month or £84 for the year. Talk about a first-class delivery.

Find out more at www.whisky-me.com.

