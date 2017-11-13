  • Blog
A London bar is now delivering Capri-Sun-style whisky pouches to homes

By Laura Richards Posted: Monday November 13 2017, 1:49pm

Your hip flask is so 2016. Because you can now get whisky delivered through your letterbox in an adorable wee pouch that looks like a Capri-Sun. Members of new club Whisky-Me will receive a large glass of single malt through their door each month in pouches that may remind you more of school trips than nightcaps.

whisky-me

 

Shoreditch’s top whisky bar Black Rock is behind the innovation as part of its new subscription service, Whisky-Me. And these guys know their whisky, with Black Rock picking up the prize for Best Single-Focus Bar at the Time Out London Bar Awards 2017.

Every month, a different whisky will be selected by the bar’s founders, who have chosen rare and exclusive drams to share with whisky lovers. Each pouch contains a 5cl measure that’ll fit through your letterbox, with a subscription costing £7.95 a month or £84 for the year. Talk about a first-class delivery. 

Find out more at www.whisky-me.com.

Read our review of Black Rock bar.

Staff writer
By Laura Richards

Laura is Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

