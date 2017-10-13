A London bar is transforming into a boozy butterfly house

Flutter on over to east London on Tuesday October 24 and you’ll find an immersive drinking experience in the shape of a boozy butterfly house. The House of Angostura is taking over Dalston’s TT Liquor for one night only and will be bringing along a real-life butterfly house that was recently at the Natural History Museum. The exhibition of butterflies will be curated by expert Luke Brown and will allow guests to get up close to the pretty winged critters.

It’s all part of an immersive experience across several rooms aiming to bring a taste of Trinidad Carnival to London. Tickets to the House of Angostura also include rum cocktail master classes, a feast of street food from Trinidad and Tobago, a mini cinema experience and a calypso-soundtracked after-party in the bar’s secret cellar. It may be October, but we can practically feel the heat.

The House of Angostura is at TT Liquor, 17b Kingsland Rd, E2 8AA on Tuesday October 24. Tickets cost £25 and are available here.

