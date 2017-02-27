A London student wants you to send her your old toothbrush

Having a clear out? Well, here’s a weird one for you. A Londoner is on the hunt for your old used toothbrushes. As part of a project for her degree at UCL, student Isabelle Reynolds-Logue is gathering representations of people through the bristles they use to clean their pearly whites.

As Isabelle puts it, ‘each toothbrush is unique to its owner – it feels instantly wrong if you put someone else's in your mouth by accident. The trace of the user is left on the toothbrush, from the way the bristles are pressed down to their physical DNA. The toothbrush functions as an almost universal object that shows how, at base, we are all the same. We all need to brush our teeth: tooth decay doesn't discriminate.’

If you’re about to trade in a manual brush for a swanky new electric number, donate it instead of binning it to the following address: Isabelle Reynolds-Logue, Arts and Sciences, University College London, Gower Street, London, WC1E 6BT.

Submissions need to be received by Friday March 10 and be sure to include your name and any other information about yourself you think may be useful. Happy brushing!

