A Londoner got charged £467 for an Uber after accidentally typing 'Bristol' instead of 'Brixton'

After news spread that an Uber passenger was unwittingly charged £85 for a detour around London after falling asleep, you'd think Londoners would start paying more attention when ordering a cab. Y'know, maybe set an alarm, splash some water on your face, or even listen to some loud music – anything to avoid spending two weeks' pay on one epic, unnecessary cab journey.

He went from brixton to croydon via Bristol 😂 pic.twitter.com/fUX3CVfWX0 — GK (@gracekelly_97) February 26, 2017

Unfortunately for one unlucky sod, known only as Aaron, what should have been a two-and-a-bit mile journey from Croydon to Brixton turned into a five-hour schlep up to Bristol and back, landing him with a £467.52 bill. Naturally, Aaron gave his driver a one-star rating, but the plot thickens as Uber is now offering him a full refund.

Aaron, if you're reading this and you vaguely remember falling asleep in the back of an Uber shortly after 3am on Sunday and waking up in Bristol then you should contact Uber for your refund, and maybe think about downing an espresso before getting in your next cab.

