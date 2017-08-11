A new art installation in King’s Cross wants your contributions

A new installation, ‘Stories from Then, Now and Soon’, has just opened at King’s Cross Editorial Office and, until October 8, it’ll be collecting stories and memories from around the neighbourhood, appreciating the history of the area, and trying to imagine its future.

You might just associate it with a big old train station, but King’s Cross is one of the most highly populated areas of London and a serious melting pot of cultures: it’s home to two mosques, many churches and a Buddhist centre. After English, the most commonly spoken languages are Bengali, French, Chinese and Somali.

Now Arts Catalyst is inviting people with an attachment to KX to contribute stories, ideas, recipes, thoughts and news and they’ll publish it all in an online journal. They’re interested in local people’s thoughts and experiences of social housing, the environment, DIY culture, social movements, migration and regeneration.

They are also after hosts to participate in a series of events in September to early October. These could take the form of a tour, talk, workshop, cooking session, film screening or anything else that you fancy. Get involved.

Send in your ideas and find out more on Arts Catalyst’s website.