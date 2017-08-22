A new cheese café is coming and yes there will be fondue

Be excited, cheese fiends, for we have news: La Fromagerie is opening a new Bloomsbury store, on lovely Lamb’s Conduit Street.

The city-wide dairy don – which already has shops in Marylebone and Highbury – has been around for eons, so it’s about time it got a super-central site. There’ll be a retail cheese room, a grocer’s, a tasting room and, crucially, a bar and café with pavement dining. Breakfast? Eat the cheese plate. Lunch? Fondue for you. Dinner? Paired wines and cheeses. There’ll be charcuterie and oysters and salads and such available too, but honestly, people: CHEESE.

La Fromagerie Bloomsbury opens on Monday September 11.



