A new food hall is now open at Liberty

Liberty London just launched a ‘mini British food hall’ – which sounds delightfully kitsch doesn’t it? Apparently it’s not an actual teeny tiny food hall, which came as a bit of a disappointment to us TBH. When Liberty says ‘mini’, they just mean that this food hall champions produce from micro-producers across the UK, the idea being to curate the best small producers and artisans.

There’s coffee roasted in West Yorkshire, tea from the Tregothnan estate in Cornwall and Old Tom gin from London town. We’re most intrigued about ‘beer jelly’ though, made by a Cambridgeshire brand called Manfood. But that’s just us.

The Mini British Food Hall opens today at Liberty, Carnaby, W1B 5AH.

