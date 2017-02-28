A new freaky dessert is coming to London, but WTF is a Bubblewrap?

Weirdo edibles abound in this city of ours – think overflowing freakshakes, candy-floss-wrapped ice creams, vertiginous cartoon croquembouche – you get the idea.

Next up? Cast an eye to the streets of Hong Kong, and the city’s longstanding super-treat, the egg waffle. First invented in the 1950s as a way of using up un-sellable broken eggs, these bulbous cones of ice cream/fruit/chocolate/sauce-filled waffle have been re-envisioned as an Instagram-primed London dessert du jour by Bubblewrap, a Saturday Berwick Street market stall, with a permanent spot opening round the corner on Wardour Street come Wed Mar 8.

Flavour combos are appropriately inventive: from peach, pistachio and white chocolate in a plain waffle, to cocoa wraps with berries, sea salt and dark chocolate, or matcha waffles with mochi (rice dumplings) and red bean. Start fasting now: they're running a two-for-one opening offer for the first fortnight. It’s set to be a wrapper’s delight.



