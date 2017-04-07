A new photography centre is opening at the V&A

Eadweard Muybridge, 'Man Performing a Handstand on Stairs', 1887. © Victoria and Albert Museum, London.

Photography lovers, take note: the V&A is opening a brand new photography centre. Called... drum roll... the Photography Centre. Inspiring eh?

The South Kensington museum is going to be taking custodianship of the Royal Photographic Society collection, which contains a frankly staggering 270,000 photographs, 26,000 publications and 6,000 pieces of camera-related equipment. The V&A has been collecting photographs since the 1850s, when it was still a newfangled invention – but this will double its collection.

The plan is for the new space to track the 180-odd year story of photography. The centre will also play host to lots of photography-related talks and events, and will also include a research space, library, studio and darkroom. There's also a plan to digitise the whole collection, so you can enjoy it from the comfort of your sofa. Not that you shouldn't pay the centre a visit, obvs. It opens next Autumn. We're excited.

