A new piece of feminist street art will be unveiled at the Million Women Rise march this Saturday

By Matt Breen Posted: Friday March 10 2017, 4:50pm

This Saturday, as protesters gather for the Million Women Rise march, a new artwork will be unveiled in Trafalgar Square by the street artist Bambi, whose reputation has earned her the nickname ‘The female Banksy’. In a curious choice of positioning, at the end of March it will be installed at the bottom of Nelson’s Column: a phallic 52-metre stone pillar with a statue of a bloke on the top. 

Now in its tenth year, the demonstrations are intended to raise awareness of violence against women across the world – something they believe to be a global pandemic. Bambi is a good fit, since a lot of her work is politically engaged and tends to circle around what it means to be a woman in a patriarchal society. Her previous works have included tributes to Amy Winehouse, and also carried anti-war sentiments.

Courtesy of Bambi

Courtesy of Bambi

This will be the first in a number of new artworks Bambi has planned for this year. Watch this space! 

 

Ready to march for Million Women Rise. #rctn #rapecrisis #millionwomenrise #mwr #london

A post shared by Amanda (@snuffleupagusish) on

 

For more details about the Million Women Rise march, head to www.millionwomenrise.com

Staff writer
By Matt Breen

Matt Breen is a staff writer at Time Out London. He's still disappointed there aren't any long wooden sticks involved. Follow him at @MattBreen3.

For any feedback or for more information email

JeffJeff J
JeffJeff J

"The female Banksy" - so basically a patronising tag indicating she is clone of someone else rather than something original?