A ‘pawsecco’ bar for dogs is coming to west London

Who wants to spend the weekend drinking with their friends, when they can go with their dog instead? There is no chance they will bail at the last minute (or refuse to go in the first place) – those four-legged friends have a reputation for being loyal.

Now, Pet Pavilion has made this dream a reality by opening London’s first doggy drinkery out the front of their Chelsea store. At last!

The ‘Pawsecco Bar’ will be open to puppy punters for after-work/walk drinks on Friday evenings, and all weekend from June 23 until September.

They’ll be serving up the house classic, Pawsecco – made with a specialised blend of elderflower, nettle, ginseng and limeflower, created with the advice of vets – alongside ‘Bottom Sniffer’ beer, doggy gelato and gourmet canapés.

The doggy drinks are all non-alcoholic, non-carbonated and grape-free, and are actually beneficial for your puppy’s health – if only that could be said for actual booze, too, eh?

