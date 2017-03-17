A photographer has been documenting Londoners on their cigarette breaks

A post shared by Smoke Break (@smoke___break) on Feb 24, 2017 at 10:12am PST

It’s no secret that smoking’s bad for us, but for some it’s a habit that can’t be kicked just yet. For the last few weeks, photographer Harvey Aspell has been snapping Londoners he finds with cigarettes to their lips and also discovering a little more about them through brief conversations.

Each image on Harvey’s Instagram account dedicated to the project is accompanied by a caption explaining what the subject was thinking about while smoking their cigarette. Thoughts so far have included dreaming about holidays, booking gym classes, giving up smoking and deciding what kind of cake to bake for an upcoming birthday. Take a look:

