A photographer has been documenting Londoners on their cigarette breaks

By Stephanie Hartman Posted: Friday March 17 2017, 12:01pm

 

 

It’s no secret that smoking’s bad for us, but for some it’s a habit that can’t be kicked just yet. For the last few weeks, photographer Harvey Aspell has been snapping Londoners he finds with cigarettes to their lips and also discovering a little more about them through brief conversations.

Each image on Harvey’s Instagram account dedicated to the project is accompanied by a caption explaining what the subject was thinking about while smoking their cigarette. Thoughts so far have included dreaming about holidays, booking gym classes, giving up smoking and deciding what kind of cake to bake for an upcoming birthday. Take a look: 

 

Staff writer
By Stephanie Hartman

Steph is a freelance writer at Time Out London and pineapple enthusiast. Follow her on Twitter @S_J_Hartman.

