A pizza and prosecco festival is coming to London... with emphasis on the prosecco

It’ll all be popping off this autumn, when a festival roaming the UK dedicated to two of your best friends – pizza and prosecco – finally rolls into London. Pizza & Prosecco Festival arrives in the capital on Saturday November 25, and looks to be focusing on everyone’s favourite fizz above all else.

The festival’s venue is yet to be confirmed but there’s already a line-up of more than 20 types of the Italian fizzy wine, plus prosecco cocktails. There are even plans to serve prosecco straight from an Italian Ape van called the Tiny Tipple Van (aw). Added to the mix will be pizzas from a handful of vendors – made specially to match all that wine (with vegan and gluten-free options on the menu, too). To get the party atmosphere going, there’s planned live music, as well as optional singalong pop tunes – your participation probably depends on how much of that prosecco you’re planning on necking.

Pizza & Prosecco Festival takes place on Sat Nov 25, venue TBC. Ticket prices start at £10, including a glass of prosecco on the door and a ‘Pizza & Prosecco Bible’.

