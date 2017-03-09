  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A pop-up dedicated to The Notorious B.I.G. is coming to London this Friday

By Miriam Bouteba Posted: Thursday March 9 2017, 4:20pm

A pop-up dedicated to The Notorious B.I.G. is coming to London this Friday
Notorious BIG

Was it all a dream? Sadly not. It's 20 years since the tragic death of Biggie Smalls – and to mark the anniversary, a pop-up shop is coming to Camden Town. Stocking T-shirts from his Hypnotize label, the pop-up will also carry a limited-edition collaboration with Homage Tees which has whipped up three different styles of T-shirt, all emblazoned with the big man himself. It's only open for three days, so you've got a limited amount of time to get your mitts on the limited number of T-shirts up for grabs (which will be available in biggie, smalls and other sizes, obvs). Get down there early and have a rummage. It'll be all party, no bullshit.

Here's a look at what you could be covering your torso with. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It's also a good excuse to look at old pictures of Biggie.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Hypnotize pop-up is open March 10-12, 11am-7pm. Camden Market, Provender, Stables Yard Entrance, Chalk Farm Rd, NW1 8AH.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Miriam Bouteba 58 Posts

Miriam Bouteba writes for Time Out London when she’s not being distracted by something shiny

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest