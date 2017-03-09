A pop-up dedicated to The Notorious B.I.G. is coming to London this Friday

Was it all a dream? Sadly not. It's 20 years since the tragic death of Biggie Smalls – and to mark the anniversary, a pop-up shop is coming to Camden Town. Stocking T-shirts from his Hypnotize label, the pop-up will also carry a limited-edition collaboration with Homage Tees which has whipped up three different styles of T-shirt, all emblazoned with the big man himself. It's only open for three days, so you've got a limited amount of time to get your mitts on the limited number of T-shirts up for grabs (which will be available in biggie, smalls and other sizes, obvs). Get down there early and have a rummage. It'll be all party, no bullshit.

Here's a look at what you could be covering your torso with.

It's also a good excuse to look at old pictures of Biggie.

The Hypnotize pop-up is open March 10-12, 11am-7pm. Camden Market, Provender, Stables Yard Entrance, Chalk Farm Rd, NW1 8AH.