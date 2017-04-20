A pop-up estate agents for cats is coming to London

Got a cat who wants to upgrade from their ‘cosy’ cat bed to a plush feline palace? You're in luck. Blue Cross is opening the world’s first estate agent for cats, selling unique homes for all your ‘prop-paw-ty’ needs. The dwellings up for grabs come in varying shapes and sizes – from thatched cottages to tropical tepees – and they’re all made from a cat’s favourite material, cardboard. The architects include a mix of journalists, bloggers, designers, retailers, university and school students, who designed homes your cat will love.

Okay, it sounds a bit bonkers but it’s all for a good cause – the properties are being sold via a silent auction ballot at the pop-up estate agents to raise money for the charity and awareness for London’s homeless cat population. The charity also wants to educate owners on what’s best for your pet’s mental wellbeing – you may want to cuddle your cat all day long but sometimes they need their own space – it’s not you, it’s me, and all that.

Here are some of the houses you can snap up for your feline friend:

The estate agents will be open April 26-29 at 81 Leonard Street, complete with display houses, detailed property descriptions and even floor plans where possible.