A pop-up food waste restaurant has just opened on Selfridge's rooftop

Cabbage cores, cover crop sprouts and waste-fed pigs; these are just some of the quirky and underused ingredients helping to create delectable reinterpretations of iconic British dishes at wastED – the latest pop-up at Selfridges’ Oxford Street rooftop restaurant. The pop-up is the brainchild of Dan, David and Laureen Barber who have previously teamed up with the internationally acclaimed Blue Hill restaurant in New York to transform ingredients that are usually ignored or deemed undesirable into high-end, tasty meals.

What’s with the weird caps in the name you ask? Well, 'ED' stands for education, with Dan Barber and his team hoping to teach their guests’ about how food waste can be re-imagined and how restaurants can work with suppliers to use food by-products to their full potential.

This is the Babers' first foodie foray in London and they’ll be collaborating with British and European farmers, fishermen, distributors, butchers, artisanal producers and retailers who are already working to curb their environmental impact, exploring their by-products as a new suite of ingredients. Some of the biggest names in the cheffing world, including Gordon Ramsay, Pierre Koffmann, Andrew Fairlie and Yotam Ottolenghi, have also been enlisted to provide a daily menu of specials.

Joining the food waste party is Iain Griffiths of Mr Lyan and Trash Tik who'll be concocting traditional cocktails reimagined through the wastED lens, while London pastry chef Henrietta Lovell and Rare Tea Company will be creating a wastED tea experience. There'll also be top tunes accompanying the cooking, with special interactive Spotify and Sonos playlists revealing each night's guest chef's musical inspiration.

wastED London is open from February 24 to April 2 at Selfridges London’s rooftop restaurant, Oxford Street. Join wastED for lunch or afternoon tea by booking online here or calling 020 7788 6210 between 12noon-4pm Wed to Sun. wastED dinners are currently fully booked, but you can add your name to the waiting list here.