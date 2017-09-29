A prosecco park is coming to London for four days only

Earlier this year we bubbled over with excitement for London’s first ever prosecco festival, Prosecco Springs. Well, pass the fizz pal. Prosecco Springs is back next year and it’s going to be even bigger than before, expanding to include an actual prosecco park.

Taking place at east London’s Oval Space for a second year, the event will take place across four days in April 2018, and will be expanding outside to a brand-new park space between Oval Space and The Pickle Factory designed for alfresco fizz.

Like last year, expect samples of the fizzy stuff from premium producers straight out of northern Italy. Tickets start at £40 and entitle visitors to eight glasses of the sparkling Italian wine from various vineyards during each five-hour session. Italian cicchetti and small plates will be on standby for emergency sustenance. And for the real prosecco hounds, there will be masterclasses delivered by expert sommeliers.

Tickets flew off the shelves last year, so get booking fast to avoid disappointment. We’re fizzing all over in anticipation.

Prosecco Springs is from Thu Apr 26 - Sun Apr 29 2018 at Oval Space, 29-32 The Oval, E2 9DT. Tickets cost £40 per session, or £55 with masterclasses included. Find out more at www.ovalspace.co.uk.

Find more fizzy fun with our guide to prosecco in London.