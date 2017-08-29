A replica of the Star Wars Cantina bar is coming to this galaxy

In a galaxy far, far away you’ll find the best bar that ever existed. A bar where nobody knows your name. A bar where strong drinks bubble and boil. A bar with seriously toe-tapping beats. A bar where characters are nothing but shady. No wonder any Star Wars fan worth their salt is totally obsessed with Mos Eisley’s Cantina (as seen in ‘A New Hope’). So it’s with fully extended lightsabers that we bring you the news that the Cantina bar is popping up in London this weekend.

A replica of the famous Cantina is taking over the 5th Floor Bar at John Lewis on Oxford Street from Friday September 1 as part of the store’s Star Wars Force Friday celebrations, with queues opening at 11pm on Thursday August 31. The purpose of Force Friday is to showcase new Star Wars merchandise to the keenest fans of all, as well as offering augmented-reality treasure hunts, build-a-droid workshops and more within the store. The first 1,000 tickets to the in-store shopping event have already sold out, but another 500 have just been put up for grabs, and you can still make a beeline for this recreation of Tatooine’s most badass bar even if you don’t get your paws on tickets.

On Friday, there’ll be complimentary Spice Smuggler cocktails and Kessel Run mocktails until the bar closes at 2am. But guests will be able to pay the bar a visit throughout the weekend for photo opportunities, until the pop-up pops off on Sunday. We can’t guarantee it’ll be anywhere near as jumping – or as violent – as in the scene from the movie (clip below), but fancy dress is definitely encouraged. Just no droids allowed, mate.

The Cantina bar is at John Lewis Oxford Street, 300 Oxford St, W1C 1DX. Open and serving on Fri Sep 1, 12-2am. Open for visits within store hours on Sat Sep 2 & Sun Sep 3. You can reserve your space at the bar on Friday by booking ahead.

