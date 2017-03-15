A skip has been turned into a gallery in Hoxton Square

Please: no jokes about art being a load of all rubbish. Artists Catherine Borowski and Lee Baker have surely heard them all already. They’re just about to open a gallery in Hoxton Square in the form of a big, bright, white skip. Which makes you rethink the idea of a gallery being a white cube, at least.

Photo: Benedict Johnson

The duo’s aim is to take an everyday sight on the average street, and make something special out of it: replacing the bashed-up pieces of skirting board with art. The gallery’s first show will be an installation by Borowski and Baker themselves, because you get to do that when you’ve got your own gallery. It’ll be the first in a series of exhibitions that will continue with shows from the London Art Exchange – an art collective based in both London and Hamburg – and David Shrigley, who’s been bemusing visitors to Trafalgar Square over the last few months with his Fourth Plinth commission: a huge, seven-metre-tall bronze hand making a thumbs-up.

Skip Gallery is open in Hoxton Square from Mar 24-26 and Mar 30-Apr 2. For more details, skip over to www.skipgallery.com.

