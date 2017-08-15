A street artist is doing a 50-hour ‘doodle marathon’ on Carnaby Street this week

Anyone that’s ever spent any time in Shoreditch has seen The Doodle Man’s work. His black-and-white scribblings line the walkway on Great Eastern Street, in a total monochrome riot that has surely given countless drunken revellers seizures they won’t be forgetting any time soon. Well, now he’s back with a 50-hour ‘doodle marathon’ later this month at We Built This City on Carnaby Street.

An illustration graduate, The Doodle Man, aka Sam Cox, has made his name by scribbling on every surface he could find since he was a child. His clothes, furniture – even his entire bedroom – are covered in doodles. Whoever lives with him must be very patient.

However, it’s clearly paid off, as Sam’s created murals at the London Illustration Fair and for MTV’s London office, and is making it known that what he describes as ‘graffiti spaghetti’ is an art form. Now he’ll be doing it for 50 hours straight. That's a lot of doodling. It's like ‘Big Art’ on ‘Art Attack’, but on walls instead of a giant field.

Go get involved and/or inspired by his squiggly musings at We Built This City between Aug 18 and 20.

