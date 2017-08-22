Ace South West Four like a pro with our guide to the two-day festival

If you're getting geared up for two days of dance music thrills in Clapham Common this weekend, let us help navigate you through the South West Four programme this year...

SATURDAY

3.15pm

No point easing in gently. Go in deep early by watching the old and new schools of UK dance battle it out, as drum 'n' bass don Goldie plays back-to-back with bassy duo My Nu Leng at the Playaz Stage.

5.30pm

Grab a pint, then catch the first half of Julio Bashmore channelling Chicago house like a bloody pro.

6pm

Retie your shoelaces, then jump about to 30 mins of uplifting drum ’n’ bass from three masters: DJ Marky b2b with Fabio & Grooverider.

6.30pm

No time for food yet – there’s premium techno and house from Maya Jane Coles and Heidi to be marvelled at in another ace b2b set on the Ants Indoor Main Stage.

8.30pm

Eating ain’t cheating. Grab some grub, then watch a grown man with a lampshade on his head play wildly popular EDM. Behold Marshmello!

10pm

Finish day one energetically at the Main Stage via Pendulum hoofing out bouncy drum ’n’ bass to a huge crowd still wearing their sunnies. Then go home and rest up.

SUNDAY

Noon

Try not to lie-in for too long, as you’ll miss Bristol raver Redlight laying down slick garage-house on the Main Stage. Listen out for club anthem ‘Get Out My Head’, the perfect audio tonic to blow away the cobwebs.

2pm

Now you’re back in the game, let trance titan Paul Oakenfold guide you back on it properly with a euphoric daytime set at The Gallery. Get those hands in the air, take a look around and soak up the atmosphere!

3.20pm

Feed your brain, just a bit. Carl Craig’s Versus Synthesizer Ensemble has a ton of keyboards and synths reimagining the Detroit don’s immense techno tracks. Strap in for an interstellar trip.

4pm

Probably time for a G&T, if you haven’t cracked already. And also time for The Väthorizer! Yes, Sven Väth will be cranking things up with pounding, pounding techno. Don’t be afraid. Afterwards, calm down by scoping out the rest of the fest to see what’s happening (hint: lots, everywhere).

9pm

More masked mischief, this time from Deadmau5 on the Main Stage. Love him or otherwise, he’s one of the biggest DJs on the planet, so go and check his trancey electro ways and find out why.

South West Four takes place on Clapham Common. Sat Aug 26-Sun Aug 27.

