Ah, the Breville toastie. A Tottenham cheesemonger is bringing them to King’s Cross

Remember the Breville toasted-sandwich-maker? Course you do: it’s that greasy dust magnet your mum probably still has in the back of a kitchen cupboard. An artefact of almost Proustian nostalgic potential.

If that makes you all dewy-eyed, then chin up! For Holly Chaves of Tottenham cheesemonger Wine & Rind has dug hers out and is holding a toasted cheese sandwich residency at Sourced Market St Pancras for all of August. To N1!

There’s no bog-standard medium cheddar and baked bean numbers here though, oh no. Chaves has laboured over the fillings, coming up with a house cheese blend of melty French fromage, raclette and sharp Barber’s Somerset cheddar, which she’ll pair with either spicy Henderson’s relish, slow cooked and crispy onions, or ham, cornichons and mustard. With pickles on the side. Still got your Breville? They’ll even sell you them untoasted. It’s the foodie reboot you never knew you needed.

Wine & Rind is toasting up a storm at Sourced Market, St Pancras, Euston Rd, N1C 4QP.

