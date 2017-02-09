  • Blog
All aboard! South London now has its own gin bus

London’s Gin Journey has arrived in Bermondsey and promises to take adventurers around south London’s ginniest (not a word) attractions in one tipsy mini bus – or gini bus, if you will. Ticket holders to the south London spin-off of the original Shoreditch Gin Journey will be whisked around five hot spots by booze expert Leon Dalloway, including the distillery where they make Time Out’s favourite London gin, Jensen’s.

Journey participants will learn the history of mother’s ruin while slightly ruining themselves on five gin samples and five gin-based cocktails. Other stops on the boozy route include VICTORY gin’s distillery in Draft House’s Bump Caves speakeasy, and Bermondsey’s Hide Bar

Tours take place every Saturday from 2pm and cost £70 per person, booking essential. Find out more here

Or get a sneak peek of the tour:

 
A gin tour bus has come to south London

Leave your Oyster card at home - take a look at the new gin tour bus coming to south London.

Posted by Time Out London on Tuesday, 31 January 2017

 

