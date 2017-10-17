  • Blog
'Always be closing' – watch Christian Slater in exclusive Glengarry Glen Ross West End trailer

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Tuesday October 17 2017, 11:02am

The biggest West End drama of the autumn season is the heavyweight revival of David Mamet's classic drama about warring real estate agents, 'Glengarry Glen Ross', starring Christian Slater, Kris Marshall, Stanley Townsend and more.

It enters previews at the Playhouse Theatre on October 26, but first we have an exclusive taster trailer, starring the entire cast. Watch it here.

'Glengarry Glen Ross' is at the Playhouse Theatre Oct 26-Feb 3. Buy tickets here.

