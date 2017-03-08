Always wanted to have a sleepover on the London Eye? Now you can

It would seem us Londoners are obsessed with staying anywhere but our own beds. We’re basically a bunch of big kids, and if there’s an opportunity to sleep over in the Science Museum, a floating house on the Thames, a robotic bed in the Hayward Gallery or at a lion lodge at London Zoo, we are 100 percent there.

If the aforementioned slumber spots have got you feeling giddy, brace yourselves now because TripAdvisor Rentals has just launched the ultimate sleepover competition in the ultimate London landmark: a one-night stay in the freakin’ London Eye.

One winner and a guest will be given the chance to rest their heads high above the capital in a capsule decked out by home furnishings company Wayfair. Plans are in place to create a rainforest-inspired penthouse pod to enjoy the 360 degrees views of the city from, and the sky-high stay will be followed by a three-night stay in a plush west London pad to bring the winner (slightly) back down to earth.

We recommend not hitting the vino too hard before hopping aboard the Eye, because who knows what happens if you need to pee 135 metres above the Thames, but who’s going to be thinking of their bladder while snapping envy-inducing selfies anyway, right?

Entrants must be 18 or over and available between Thu Mar 30 and Mon Apr 3. The winner will be chosen at random on Mon Mar 20. Find out more and enter the competition via the TripAdvisor website.