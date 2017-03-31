An all-pink charity shop has just opened in Covent Garden

In the immortal words of Stephanie Zinone – in much-maligned ‘Grease 2’ – ’The pink ladies’ pledge is to act cool, to look cool, and to be cool. ‘Till death do us part, think pink’ - it’s a sentiment that Benefit has clearly taken to heart, and has set up a shop to prove it.

Flogging an entirely pink stock that’s been donated by brands and influencers across the UK, the shop will raise money for the Bold is Beautiful Project, which works with Refuge and Look Good Feel Better. Refuge work to empower the victims of domestic abuse to rebuild their lives, free from violence and fear, whilst providing a support network, services and a voice for the voiceless. Look Good Feel Better provide a network of support for, and to improve the self-esteem of, people undergoing cancer treatment through self-help, make-up and skin-care workshops. So, good causes all round.

The Raise a Brow charity shop will be in residence in Covent Garden at 35-37 Neal Street until April 2 before journeying to Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow.

Oh, and if you thought that having your brows in shape was its own reward, throughout April Benefit will be donating the profits from all their brow wax treatments to Look Good Feel Better and Refuge.

London

35-37 Neal St, WC2H 9PR - Fri 31 Mar – Sun 2 Apr

Dublin

17 South William St - Wed 5 Apr – Sat 8 Apr

Manchester

Market Street, M1 1PT - Thu 13 Apr - Sat 15 Apr

Glasgow

St Enoch Shopping Centre, G1 4BW - Fri 21 Apr – Sun 23 Apr

